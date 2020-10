Katie Oscroft RT @itvcalendar: West Yorkshire leaders have met with government ministers today. https://t.co/eaWbWVcdUg 15 hours ago ITV News Calendar West Yorkshire leaders have met with government ministers today. https://t.co/eaWbWVcdUg 16 hours ago Kay Davies RT @JoshHalliday: On West Yorkshire, discussions are ongoing but many think Tier 3 is inevitable. Interestingly, MPs on call with health mi… 19 hours ago Josh Halliday On West Yorkshire, discussions are ongoing but many think Tier 3 is inevitable. Interestingly, MPs on call with hea… https://t.co/sv0eLDmZs8 19 hours ago Pont & Cas Express The leader of Wakefield Council is engaged in 'ongoing' talks with the government about the next steps in tackling… https://t.co/eTKxyLyxj3 1 day ago Holly Gittins The leader of Wakefield Council is engaged in 'ongoing' talks with the government about the next steps in tackling… https://t.co/WVHhgJ1UYg 1 day ago Wakefield Express The leader of Wakefield Council is engaged in 'ongoing' talks with the government about the next steps in tackling… https://t.co/XJExvqVCl5 1 day ago Josh Hartley RT @Bradford_TandA: TIER 3: Talks in Bradford and West Yorkshire 'ongoing' https://t.co/DNWFwPsEAm 2 days ago