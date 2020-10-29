Global
One News Page
Trusted News Discovery Since 2008
HOME
WORLD
SPORTS
POLITICS
BUSINESS
PEOPLE
SCITECH
World
Americas
U.S.
Europe
• U.K. •
Asia-Pacific
India
Australia
Africa
Middle East
One News Page
>
UK News
>
Labour MP Apsana Begum charged with fraud
COVID-19
Coronavirus Pandemic –
Latest Media Coverage
Labour MP Apsana Begum charged with fraud
Thursday, 29 October 2020 (
43 minutes ago
)
An east London Labour MP charged with fraud says she will “vigorously” contest the allegations against her.
👓 View full article
0
shares
Share
Tweet
Save
Post
Send
You Might Like
Tweets about this
Bookmark
In the News 💡
Donald Trump
Election day
YouTuber
Ireland
Nice
Joe Biden
Coronavirus disease 2019
California
Democratic Party
Los Angeles Dodgers
Spotlight 🔦
📺
Live
TV
🎥
Movie Reviews
📡
Live
news
Miles Taylor
The Masked Singer
Girl Scouts
Nice France
Tucker
Nice Knife Attack
WORTH WATCHING
Donald Trump introduces Nigel Farage as one of Europe’s 'most powerful men'
French lawmakers observe silence for Nice victims
US election polls with five days to go: Biden holds eight-point lead
MLB slams Dodgers' Turner for celebrating World Series win despite positive COVID test