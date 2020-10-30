Rare Blue Moon is set to appear tomorrow night
Friday, 30 October 2020
9 hours ago) A BREATHTAKING Blue Moon is set to rise in the sky tomorrow night, on the same day as Halloween.
Video Credit: Oneindia - Published
1 day ago
31st October, 2020, will witness a rare blue moon event. When 2 full moons fall in the same calendar month, the second full moon is called a blue moon. Since this is a rare occurence, the phrase once in a blue moon describes an event or phenomenon that happens after long gaps in time.
#BlueMoon...
Blue Moon on October 31: Why is it called so?
