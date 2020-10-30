Global  
 

Rare Blue Moon is set to appear tomorrow night

The Argus Friday, 30 October 2020 ()
A BREATHTAKING Blue Moon is set to rise in the sky tomorrow night, on the same day as Halloween.
News video: Blue Moon on October 31: Why is it called so? | Oneindia News

Blue Moon on October 31: Why is it called so? | Oneindia News 01:29

 31st October, 2020, will witness a rare blue moon event. When 2 full moons fall in the same calendar month, the second full moon is called a blue moon. Since this is a rare occurence, the phrase once in a blue moon describes an event or phenomenon that happens after long gaps in time. #BlueMoon...

A rare blue moon will light up the Halloween night sky

 2020 marks the first time a Halloween full moon has been visible in all time zones since World War II.
CBS News

Halloween Brings Extra Spooky Spectacle With Rare Full ‘Blue Moon’

 Halloween is going to include an extra spooky spectacle this year with a rare lunar event. Not only will there be a full moon on Halloween night, but it will...
cbs4.com


