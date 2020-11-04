Mondaire Jones and Ritchie Torres just became the first LGBT+ Black and Afro-Latino congressmen in US history
Wednesday, 4 November 2020 ()
Two New York Democrats, Mondaire Jones and Ritchie Torres, have won their respective races to become the first out LGBT+ Black and Latino politicians elected to Congress. The two candidates both claimed comfortable victories in their respective races after the election on Tuesday (November 3), both claiming comfortable...
