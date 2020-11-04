Global  
 

Mondaire Jones and Ritchie Torres just became the first LGBT+ Black and Afro-Latino congressmen in US history

PinkNews Wednesday, 4 November 2020 ()
Two New York Democrats, Mondaire Jones and Ritchie Torres, have won their respective races to become the first out LGBT+ Black and Latino politicians elected to Congress. The two candidates both claimed comfortable victories in their respective races after the election on Tuesday (November 3), both claiming comfortable...
 A Congressional overhaul is underway in Westchester, Rockland and the Bronx, where three districts will get freshmen representatives. Each of them is replacing an influential member of the House, who held their seat for decades. Political expert Javier Lacao has more.

