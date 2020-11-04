Mondaire Jones and Ritchie Torres just became the first LGBT+ Black and Afro-Latino congressmen in US history

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources US Election Results 2020: Joe Biden wins Arizona, Protests in Portland|Oneindia News



Biden defeated President Donald Trump in Arizona as the Associated Press projected, becoming the first Democratic presidential candidate to win the state since 1996.Democrat Party’s Ritchie Torres.. Credit: Oneindia Duration: 01:57 Published 2 hours ago Sarah McBride Makes US History



Democrat Sarah McBride has won the race for her state’s first Senate district. This means she will become the first openly transgender state senator in US history. McBride earned herself something.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:37 Published 11 hours ago Philadelphia's First Black Female Battalion Fire Chief To Start New Role Tuesday



She will be the first Black woman to hold that title in the department's history. Credit: CBS 3 Philly Duration: 00:54 Published on September 29, 2020

Related news from verified sources LGBTQ+ candidates surf rainbow wave to victory in U.S. elections Historic wins include Sarah McBride, the first openly transgender person to win State Senate seat, and Ritchie Torres and Mondaire Jones, respectively the first...

Haaretz 3 hours ago





