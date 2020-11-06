Nigel Clough: Mansfield Town appoint Nottingham Forest favourite and ex-Derby boss as manager
Friday, 6 November 2020 ()
Mansfield Town have appointed ex-Derby, Sheffield United and Burton boss Nigel Clough as manager on a two-and-a-half-year deal.
