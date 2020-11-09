Global  
 

Dave Chappelle mocks Donald Trump with hurtful jokes about AIDS and Freddie Mercury, because apparently it’s still the 1980s

PinkNews Monday, 9 November 2020 ()
Dave Chappelle is facing backlash after he mocked Donald Trump with a shocking joke about Freddie Mercury and AIDS on Saturday Night Live. The comedian hosted Saturday’s episode of the sketch comedy and variety show – and he won some praise for his commentary on race, the coronavirus pandemic and Donald Trump. But an...
Video Credit: Oneindia - Published
News video: Greta Thunberg mocks Donald Trump in his own words, Twitter left amused | Oneindia News

Greta Thunberg mocks Donald Trump in his own words, Twitter left amused | Oneindia News 01:17

 17-year-old climate activist Greta Thunberg waited 11 months to give it back to US President, exactly when he is most upset over the US Election results unfolding. But what is most amusing is she took revenge in his own words. In 2019, the US President had mocked Greta Thunberg when she was named...

