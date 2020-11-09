Dave Chappelle mocks Donald Trump with hurtful jokes about AIDS and Freddie Mercury, because apparently it’s still the 1980s

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources The great divide: courting the Latino vote in Miami



Almost one in five residents in Florida's biggest city is Latino, who proved to be a key demographic for both Donald Trump's and Joe Biden's campaigns. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:01 Published 10 hours ago Trump returns to White House from golf course



U.S. President Donald Trump returned to the White House after a round of golf on Sunday (November 8), as he and his allies made one thing clear; he does not plan to concede anytime soon. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 00:22 Published 12 hours ago Trump Campaign's 'Voter Fraud Hotline' Flooded With Prank Callers



President Donald Trump has refused to concede defeat to opponent Joe Biden, insisting a massive, Democrat-led voter fraud scheme was at play. However, neither Trump, nor his campaign workers, nor his.. Credit: Wochit Tech Duration: 00:38 Published 14 hours ago