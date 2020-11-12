Global  
 

Everything you need to know as Boris Johnson loses his Downing Street press guru

Daily Record Thursday, 12 November 2020 ()
Everything you need to know as Boris Johnson loses his Downing Street press guruAmid claims that Boris Johnson's partner Carrie Symonds objected to his promotion to Chief of Staff Lee Cain, previously famous as the man in the Daily Mirror's election chicken costume, has resigned as the Prime Ministers' communications supremo
Video Credit: ODN - Published
News video: Boris Johnson stresses need for caution over Pfizer vaccine

Boris Johnson stresses need for caution over Pfizer vaccine 01:06

 Boris Johnson has welcomed news of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine but has urged caution. Speaking during a Downing Street press conference, the Prime Minister said the news was a sign the "scientific cavalry" was on its way, but stressed "these are very, very early days". "The biggest mistake we...

