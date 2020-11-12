Global  
 

Flawless Paul Casey takes clubhouse lead with seven-under 65 at Masters

Belfast Telegraph Thursday, 12 November 2020 ()
England’s Paul Casey claimed the clubhouse lead in the weather-affected first round of the Masters as Tiger Woods made an ominous start to the defence of his title.
Video Credit: Sports Illustrated - Published
News video: 2020 Masters Day 1 Recap

2020 Masters Day 1 Recap 02:36

 Paul Casey shot a first round 67 to take a 2-shot lead at Augusta National. Defending Masters champion Tiger Woods has a strong opening round, shooting 4-under par.

