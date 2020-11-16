Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Trial begins in France over foiled train attack which inspired Hollywood film

Belfast Telegraph Monday, 16 November 2020 ()
An operative for so-called Islamic State has gone on trial in Paris on terror charges for swaggering bare-chested through a train in 2015 with an arsenal of weapons and shooting one passenger.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related news from verified sources

France train attack: Four to stand trial over foiled Thalys shooting

 The plot to attack American passengers came weeks before the Paris attacks in which 130 people died.
BBC News