Twitter rolls out new ‘Fleets’ feature and bottoms everywhere are having a field day
Tuesday, 17 November 2020 ()
Twitter has rolled out its new “Fleets” feature, and bottoms across the world are having an absolute field day over it. “Fleets” is a new feature on Twitter that will allow some tweets to disappear after 24 hours, similar to an Instagram Story. As the bottoms among us will know, Fleet is also a...
Twitter has rolled out its new “Fleets” feature, and bottoms across the world are having an absolute field day over it. “Fleets” is a new feature on Twitter that will allow some tweets to disappear after 24 hours, similar to an Instagram Story. As the bottoms among us will know, Fleet is also a...
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources