Covid-19: Essex mum urges others going through loneliness to 'reach out'

BBC News Wednesday, 18 November 2020 ()
A mum has shared her experience of loneliness in lockdown to encourage others to speak out.
Coronavirus disease 2019 Coronavirus disease 2019 Disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2

Dolly Parton donated to Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine research [Video]

Dolly Parton donated to Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine research

On Monday, it was revealed that Moderna's coronavirus vaccine has proven to be almost 95% effective.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 01:12Published
Solution to curb COVID-19 is better medical system not lockdown: Sisodia [Video]

Solution to curb COVID-19 is better medical system not lockdown: Sisodia

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on November 18 clarified that Delhi government has no intentions of imposing a lockdown and also cited better solutions to curb COVID-19 infections."Delhi government has no intentions of imposing a lockdown. We believe lockdown is not a solution in the fight against COVID-19. Solution is better hospital management and better medical systems. Delhi government has managed the medical system well and will do it in future too," said Manish Sisodia. He further said, "I'd like to assure shopkeepers, they need not be scared. We don't intend to impose a lockdown. We want your shops to remain open. If needed, regulations will be increased in some markets -that's what we requested from centre. But it won't be a lockdown in any manner." Delhi has reported more than 6,000 cases in last 24 hours.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:56Published

Essex Essex County of England

Baby died after failed forceps delivery at Essex hospital

 The boy was stillborn after "excessive force" left him with a brain haemorrhage during the delivery.
BBC News

Essex lorry deaths: Accused claims second phone is for 'girlfriends'

 Gheorge Nica denies any role in the deaths of 39 Vietnamese migrants found in a lorry trailer.
BBC News

Essex lorry deaths accused left UK over 'very big investigation'

 The bodies of 39 Vietnamese nationals were found in a shipping container on 23 October last year.
BBC News

Essex lorry deaths accused 'roped into people smuggling'

 The bodies of 39 Vietnamese nationals were found in a shipping container on 23 October last year.
BBC News

Essex's hotspots where deadly parasite could put your dog at risk

Essex's hotspots where deadly parasite could put your dog at risk Some postcodes have had cases in the double digits over the past 12 months
Essex Chronicle Also reported by •Brentwood Gazette

Covid-19: Essex mum urges others going through loneliness to 'reach out'

 A mum has shared her experience of loneliness in lockdown to encourage others to speak out.
BBC News Also reported by •Brentwood Gazette

North Essex Health Trust admits care failures in deaths of patients

 BBC Local News: Essex -- The North Essex Partnership Trust accepted safety failures allowed patients to take their own lives.
BBC Local News