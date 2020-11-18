Global  
 

BBC appoints Lord Dyson to head up Diana Panorama interview investigation

Belfast Telegraph Wednesday, 18 November 2020 ()
The BBC has appointed Lord Dyson, former Master of the Rolls and head of civil justice, to lead an independent investigation into Martin Bashir’s Panorama interview with Diana, Princess of Wales.
Video Credit: People - Published
News video: Prince William Breaks Silence on Investigation Into Princess Diana’s Panorama Interview

Prince William Breaks Silence on Investigation Into Princess Diana’s Panorama Interview 00:58

 The Duke of Cambridge tentatively welcomed the investigation, calling it a "step in the right direction"

