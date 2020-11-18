BBC appoints Lord Dyson to head up Diana Panorama interview investigation
Wednesday, 18 November 2020 ()
The BBC has appointed Lord Dyson, former Master of the Rolls and head of civil justice, to lead an independent investigation into Martin Bashir’s Panorama interview with Diana, Princess of Wales.
The BBC has appointed Lord Dyson, former Master of the Rolls and head of civil justice, to lead an independent investigation into Martin Bashir’s Panorama interview with Diana, Princess of Wales.
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources