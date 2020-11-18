Global  
 

Northern Ireland v Romania LIVE: Updates as relegation confirmed ahead of UEFA Nations League clash at Windsor Park

Belfast Telegraph Wednesday, 18 November 2020 ()
Northern Ireland v Romania LIVE: Updates as relegation confirmed ahead of UEFA Nations League clash at Windsor ParkNorthern Ireland go into tonight's UEFA Nations League clash knowing have already been relegated to the third tier of the competition.
Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Published
News video: Baraclough: Romania game not a 'throaway'

Baraclough: Romania game not a 'throaway' 00:35

 Northern Ireland manager Ian Baraclough insists there is a determination to beat Romania, despite the possibility of relegation in the Nations League.

