Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

California imposes curfew to curb skyrocketing Covid-19 cases

Belfast Telegraph Friday, 20 November 2020 ()
California is imposing an overnight curfew for nearly all residents as the state tries to head off a surge of coronavirus cases that threatens to overwhelm its health care system.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego - Published
News video: Curfew for San Diego County, most California counties issued

Curfew for San Diego County, most California counties issued 02:06

 Gov. Gavin Newsom on Thursday ordered a statewide "limited Stay at Home Order" for San Diego County and other counties in the state's COVID-19 purple tier.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

California imposes ‘limited’ curfew across majority of the state [Video]

California imposes ‘limited’ curfew across majority of the state

California has imposed a “limited” stay-at-home order in counties under the state’s purple, or widespread, reopening tier as the state experiences a surge in coronavirus cases, Governor Gavin..

Credit: KTXL     Duration: 01:38Published
COVID-19: UCSF Epidemiologist On California Curfew Order, Says Rising Cases 'A Wake Up Call' [Video]

COVID-19: UCSF Epidemiologist On California Curfew Order, Says Rising Cases 'A Wake Up Call'

Dr. George Rutherford, an epidemiologist at UCSF, answers questions about California's new order banning non-essential gatherings during the overnight hours. (11/19/20)

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 03:08Published
Newsom considering statewide curfew [Video]

Newsom considering statewide curfew

California Governor Gavin Newsom is considering a statewide curfew as COVID-19 cases increase.

Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego     Duration: 03:43Published

Related news from verified sources

California sets statewide curfew amid virus surge

 California is imposing an overnight curfew on most residents as the most populous state tries to head off a surge in coronavirus cases that it fears could tax...
USATODAY.com

Newsom orders California curfew as coronavirus cases surge

 The curfew will start Saturday night at 10 p.m. and last until 5 a.m. on Dec. 21, more than a full month.
Upworthy

California governor issues curfew as cases rise in the state

 The order, which goes into effect Saturday, stops gatherings and non-essential work between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. in areas where virus transmission is widespread.
CBS News