Hundreds in Huntington Beach defy new California curfew amid spike in COVID cases

Tens of thousands evacuated as crews battle California wildfires



Crews are attempting to beat back two wildfires in Southern California whichhave kept tens of thousands of people out of their homes as expected highwinds threaten to spread the flames. Fierce winds that drove twin firesthrough brushy hills near cities in Orange County a day earlier were expectedto pick back up, although not to the earlier extremes, according to the USNational Weather Service.

