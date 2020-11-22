Global  
 

Hundreds in Huntington Beach defy new California curfew amid spike in COVID cases

USATODAY.com Sunday, 22 November 2020 ()
Hundreds of protesters gathered in the Orange County city of Huntington Beach on Saturday night just as California's new curfew went into effect.
Video Credit: KHSL - Published
News video: COVID Curfew Protest

COVID Curfew Protest

 At least 100 people gather in Downtown Chico to protest the new Coronavirus Curfew in California.

