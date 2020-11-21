Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

California enacts nighttime curfew as COVID-19 cases spike

SeattlePI.com Saturday, 21 November 2020 ()
LOS ANGELES (AP) — California enacts a nighttime curfew Saturday as spiking coronavirus cases threaten to swamp health care systems and the state's largest county warned that an even more drastic lockdown could be imminent.

The newest restrictions require people not on essential errands to stay home from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. through Dec. 21, with a possible extension if rapidly worsening trends don’t improve. People will be allowed to shop for groceries, pick up food and even walk their dogs.

Authorities say the focus is on keeping people from social mixing and drinking — the kinds of activities that are blamed for causing COVID-19 infections to soar after dipping only a few months ago.

Dr. Mark Cullen, an infectious disease expert who recently retired from Stanford University, said the underlying goal is based on a reasonable interpretation of data.

“Large numbers of people getting together oblivious of controls — no masks, no social distancing, often indoors — a lot of those things are in fact occurring at night,” Cullen said. However, he also questioned whether a limited curfew will be effective.

The curfew applies to 41 of the state’s 58 counties that are in the “purple” tier, the most restrictive of four state tiers allowing various stages of economic reopening. Those counties encompass 94% of the nearly 40 million people living in the most populous U.S. state.

California as a whole has seen more than 1 million infections, with a record 13,000 new cases recorded Thursday.

Los Angeles County, the state’s largest with about 10 million people, could see even more stringent lockdowns as early as next week as its caseload and hospitalization figures reach stratospheric levels. The county accounts for a quarter of the state’s 40 million residents,...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Published
News video: COVID-19: UCSF Epidemiologist On California Curfew Order, Says Rising Cases 'A Wake Up Call'

COVID-19: UCSF Epidemiologist On California Curfew Order, Says Rising Cases 'A Wake Up Call' 03:08

 Dr. George Rutherford, an epidemiologist at UCSF, answers questions about California's new order banning non-essential gatherings during the overnight hours. (11/19/20)

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Statewide Curfew Possible As COVID Cases Spike; LA County To Consider Plan [Video]

Statewide Curfew Possible As COVID Cases Spike; LA County To Consider Plan

After announcing a rollback on economic activity due to what officials say is an unprecedented spike in COVID-19 cases across California, Gov. Gavin Newsom said Monday the state could consider enacting..

Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA     Duration: 03:28Published
Parts Of Newark Under Mandatory Curfew As COVID Cases Spike [Video]

Parts Of Newark Under Mandatory Curfew As COVID Cases Spike

New Jersey is dealing with a spike in coronavirus cases. Parts of Newark are now under a mandatory curfew; CBS2's Dave Carlin reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:11Published
Will curfew be enough to slow the spike in COVID-19 cases [Video]

Will curfew be enough to slow the spike in COVID-19 cases

Will curfew be enough to slow the spike in COVID-19 cases.

Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel     Duration: 03:50Published

Related news from verified sources

California nighttime curfew, stimulus check deadline, American Music Awards: 5 things to know this weekend

 California to enact curfew amid growing COVID-19 cases, the stimulus check deadline has arrived and more news to start your weekend.
USATODAY.com

AP Top Stories November 20 A

 Here's the latest for Friday November 20th: Georgia hand recount shows Biden still leading; California imposing nighttime curfew; India reaches 9m coronavirus...
USATODAY.com