PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published 2 hours ago Video Credit:- Published Chancellor hints 10pm curfew is being reviewed 00:27 Chancellor Rishi Sunak has hinted that the Government will review the 10pmcurfew for pubs and restaurants – which was in place before nationalrestrictions were reintroduced. He told the BBC’S Andrew Marr: “It’sdefinitely something that we’re looking at and I think, as I said, one of...