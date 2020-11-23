Global  
 

John Barrowman to make Doctor Who return as omnisexual time traveller Captain Jack Harkness

PinkNews Monday, 23 November 2020 ()
John Barrowman is set to make his return to Doctor Who as the ‘omnisexual’ time-traveller Captain Jack Harkness, the BBC has revealed. The actor first appeared as Captain Jack Harkness in the long-running BBC series in 2005, and he quickly became a fan-favourite. Barrowman went on to reprise his role in a...
