Sam Curran stars as England get creative in internal T20 practice match in Paarl

Belfast Telegraph Monday, 23 November 2020 ()
Sam Curran had the rare opportunity of chasing down two winning targets in one innings as England got creative to make the most of their final preparations to face South Africa.
