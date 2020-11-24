Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Brexit deal: Taoiseach Micheal Martin hopeful agreement can be struck as deadline looms

Belfast Telegraph Tuesday, 24 November 2020 ()
Brexit deal: Taoiseach Micheal Martin hopeful agreement can be struck as deadline loomsTaoiseach Micheal Martin has said he is hopeful that the outline of a Brexit deal can be reached by the end of the week.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: UK and Canada agree post-Brexit trade can continue under same terms as EU deal

UK and Canada agree post-Brexit trade can continue under same terms as EU deal 01:03

 The UK and Canada have agreed a deal to continue trading under the same termsas the current European Union agreement after the Brexit transition periodends, in a relief for businesses fearing high tariffs. The Government said theagreement paves the way for negotiations to begin next year for a...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

EU chief hails ‘better progress’ in post-Brexit trade talks [Video]

EU chief hails ‘better progress’ in post-Brexit trade talks

Talks on a post-Brexit trade deal have made “better progress” in recent days,the president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, has said,raising hopes that an agreement may be in..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:28Published
Brexit talks suffer setback after negotiator tests positive for Covid-19 [Video]

Brexit talks suffer setback after negotiator tests positive for Covid-19

One of the European Union negotiators working on a post-Brexit trade deal hastested positive for coronavirus, leading to a suspension in the talks. Thediagnosis comes at a crucial time, as the deadline..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:00Published
Michel Barnier arrives in London as Brexit talks resume [Video]

Michel Barnier arrives in London as Brexit talks resume

The European Union's Chief Negotiator, Michel Barnier, has arrived in London as the deadline to reach a post-Brexit trade deal looms. Talks resume today, with Boris Johnson insisting a deal is "there..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 00:50Published