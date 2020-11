Extra train staff for Black Friday weekend as passengers mis-behave Friday, 27 November 2020 ( 24 minutes ago )

Another busy weekend is predicted as shoppers hit the sales and rugby fans head for Cardiff city centre pubs to watch the Wales v England rugby match Another busy weekend is predicted as shoppers hit the sales and rugby fans head for Cardiff city centre pubs to watch the Wales v England rugby match 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like