Covid: Hospitals could be overwhelmed without new tiers, says Gove

Prime Minister Narendra Modi reviewed manufacturing and development of COVID-19 vaccine candidate ZyCOV-D Zydus Biotech Park in Ahmedabad on November 28. Wearing a PPE kit, PM Modi was seen taking tour of the biotech park with officials updating him about the status of the vaccine development. He is on a 3-city visit to review the development work of COVID-19 vaccines. PM Modi will also visit the Bharat Biotech in Hyderabad and Serum Institute of India in Pune.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived at the Ahmedabad airport on November 28. He is on a visit to the city to personally review the vaccine development and manufacturing process at the Zydus Biotech Park in Ahmedabad, Bharat Biotech in Hyderabad and Serum Institute of India in Pune.
The First Ministers for Scotland and Wales on Tuesday supported a move by theU.K. government to plan a five-day lifting of restrictions designed to combatcoronavirus over the Christmas period. Restrictions will be lifted across theU.K. between Dec. 23 and Dec. 28, with up to three households being allowed tomeet indoors as a part of a "bubble" within that period.
Minister for the Cabinet Office Michael Gove has announced the government and devolved administrations have agreed on a relaxation of Covid restrictions over the Christmas period.
For five days, between December 23 to December 27, people will be able to form a Christmas social bubble allowing three households to get together under one roof.
Michael Gove has said the EU needs to show flexibility in the Brexit negotiations. When asked in the Commons if there was anything the UK was willing to "concede or compromise on", the government minister said "the UK has already shown a great degree of flexibility in these negotiations, but it is important also that the European Union shows flexibility too." Mr Gove added "there needs to be a full recognition that we are sovereign equals. And any attempt to continue to tie the UK into EU processes or to extend EU jurisdiction by other means would be quite wrong."
Matt Hancock has told MPs that the Tier 3 restrictions imposed before thesecond national lockdown in England were not strong enough. The Prime Ministerhas since unveiled beefed-up tiered restrictions which are due to come intoplace next month. Mr Hancock told a joint session of the Health and SocialCare Committee and Science and Technology Committee: “The trigger thatpersuaded me that we needed to go into national lockdown, having beenessentially the architect of the tiered system and a big supporter of it, wasthat we saw case rates going up suddenly and quite sharply in almost everypart of England."
Boris Johnson's virtual Commons statement from Downing Street was interrupted due to a technical glitch resulting in the loss of audio. The incident was met with a ripple of laughter from MPs in the chamber.