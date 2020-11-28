I'm A Celebrity stars issued with intimacy warning after Hollie Arnold gets axed
Saturday, 28 November 2020 ()
Hollie Arnold became the first star to be evicted from I'm A Celebrity, and psychotherapist Noel McDermott has warned how the paralympian's departure could have a mental impact on contestants.
Hollie Arnold became the first star to be evicted from I'm A Celebrity, and psychotherapist Noel McDermott has warned how the paralympian's departure could have a mental impact on contestants.
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources