Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

I'm A Celebrity stars issued with intimacy warning after Hollie Arnold gets axed

Daily Record Saturday, 28 November 2020 ()
I'm A Celebrity stars issued with intimacy warning after Hollie Arnold gets axedHollie Arnold became the first star to be evicted from I'm A Celebrity, and psychotherapist Noel McDermott has warned how the paralympian's departure could have a mental impact on contestants.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Bang Media International Limited - Published
News video: Hollie Arnold is the first star booted from ‘I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!’

Hollie Arnold is the first star booted from ‘I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!’ 01:32

 Hollie Arnold has become the first celebrity to leave the ‘I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!’ camp, after she failed to be saved by the public on Friday (27.11.20).

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Paralympian Hollie Arnold first contestant to be eliminated from I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here! [Video]

Paralympian Hollie Arnold first contestant to be eliminated from I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here!

Paralympic gold medallist Hollie Arnold has become the first contestant to beeliminated from I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! She lasted 14 days on theITV show. After leaving the camp, Arnold..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:00Published