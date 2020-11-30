Global  
 

Tamworth Herald Monday, 30 November 2020 ()
When do you think Birmingham will leave tier 3 lockdown?The first review of these measures will come on December 16, and then weekly after that, according to Health Secretary Matt Hancock.
