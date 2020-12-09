Joe Biden considering Pete Buttigieg for high-profile Chinese ambassador post after passing on him for top UN role

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Hunter Biden's taxes are under investigation by the US attorney's office in Delaware



President-elect Joe Biden's son was in the spotlight during the presidential campaign for his business dealings with Ukraine and China. Credit: USA Today News (Domestic) Duration: 00:54 Published 4 hours ago Biden says 'right moment' for Pentagon pick



[NFA] President-elect Joe Biden said it was the "right moment" in U.S. history for his nominee for defense secretary, retired Army General Lloyd Austin, despite a law requiring the military's top brass.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 02:13 Published 4 hours ago Trump Seeks To Have Supreme Court Invalidate Millions Of Votes



President Trump has asked the Supreme Court to block millions of votes from four battleground states. According to CNN, the four states predominantly voted for President-elect Joe Biden. Trump's.. Credit: Wochit Business Duration: 00:32 Published 4 hours ago