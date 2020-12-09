Global  
 

Joe Biden considering Pete Buttigieg for high-profile Chinese ambassador post after passing on him for top UN role

PinkNews Wednesday, 9 December 2020 ()
US president-elect Joe Biden is reportedly considering picking his former Democratic rival turned biggest ally Pete Buttigieg as the US ambassador to China. As Biden selects his nominee for his cabinet and the many tops roles constellating it, whispers of a high-profile spot for Buttigieg have rumbled for weeks, keen to...
Video Credit: Wochit Tech - Published
News video: Biden Considering Buttigieg For Ambassador To China

Biden Considering Buttigieg For Ambassador To China 00:37

 Axios reports that President-elect Joe Biden is considering former South Bend, Indiana, mayor Pete Buttigieg to be his China ambassador. Buttigieg was one of Biden's rivals for the Democratic presidential nomination. He endorsed and campaigned for Biden when he dropped out of the race. Business...

