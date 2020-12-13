Germany tightens coronavirus lockdown over Christmas
Sunday, 13 December 2020 ()
Germany will close most shops and schools, and further limit social contacts in an effort to drive down the rate of coronavirus infections that have remained stubbornly high in recent weeks.
