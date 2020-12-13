Global  
 

Germany tightens coronavirus lockdown over Christmas

Belfast Telegraph Sunday, 13 December 2020 ()
Germany will close most shops and schools, and further limit social contacts in an effort to drive down the rate of coronavirus infections that have remained stubbornly high in recent weeks.
Video Credit: Euronews English - Published
News video: Coronavirus: Germany pondering new lockdown amid spike in COVID-19 cases and deaths

Coronavirus: Germany pondering new lockdown amid spike in COVID-19 cases and deaths 02:25

 Bavarian Minister-President Markus Soeder called for the country to be "shut down" for the next few weeks.

