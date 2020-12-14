Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Matt Hancock to give press conference from Downing Street tonight

Tamworth Herald Monday, 14 December 2020 ()
Matt Hancock to give press conference from Downing Street tonightHealth Secretary Matt Hancock's statement to MPs this afternoon is expected to focus on further measures for London to tackle the spread of coronavirus, the PA news agency understands.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

All you need to know from the Government's Covid-19 briefing [Video]

All you need to know from the Government's Covid-19 briefing

All the key points from Matt Hancock's coronavirus press briefing from DowningStreet, including plans for an expansion of the vaccination programme rolloutand concerns over rising Covid-19 infections..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 02:47Published
Matt Hancock outlines Covid-19 vaccination rollout plan [Video]

Matt Hancock outlines Covid-19 vaccination rollout plan

Health Secretary Matt Hancock outlines the procedure for vaccinations in thecountry with vaccinations to begin in care homes and GP-led surgeries byChristmas.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:25Published
All you need to know from the Government's coronavirus briefing [Video]

All you need to know from the Government's coronavirus briefing

Health Secretary Matt Hancock has stressed the need for tiered restrictions toreturn to England, saying that “while we can let up a little, we can’t affordto let up a lot”.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:49Published

Related news from verified sources

Matt Hancock announces press conference from Downing Street tonight

Matt Hancock announces press conference from Downing Street tonight NHS England's Professor Stephen Powis and England's chief medical officer Professor Chris Whitty will join Mr Hancock
Tamworth Herald

Matt Hancock set to hold coronavirus press conference today

Matt Hancock set to hold coronavirus press conference today He will discuss the rollout of the Pfizer-BioNTech jab in a press conference at 10 Downing Street
Cambridge News