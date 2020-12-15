Global  
 

Fears over easing of coronavirus rules at Christmas as London calls last orders

Belfast Telegraph Tuesday, 15 December 2020 ()
Scientists have warned that the easing of coronavirus restrictions over Christmas will cause a spike in infections, as London and some surrounding areas prepare to enter Tier 3.
UK urged to ax 'rash' easing of restrictions over Christmas

 LONDON (AP) — The British government faced mounting calls Tuesday to reassess its plans to ease coronavirus restrictions for a few days over Christmas...
