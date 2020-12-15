Fears over easing of coronavirus rules at Christmas as London calls last orders
Tuesday, 15 December 2020 ()
Scientists have warned that the easing of coronavirus restrictions over Christmas will cause a spike in infections, as London and some surrounding areas prepare to enter Tier 3.
Scientists have warned that the easing of coronavirus restrictions over Christmas will cause a spike in infections, as London and some surrounding areas prepare to enter Tier 3.
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources