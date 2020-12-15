Pete Buttigieg set to make history as Joe Biden names former rival as transportation secretary
Tuesday, 15 December 2020 () Pete Buttigieg has been chosen as Joe Biden’s transportation secretary, becoming the first out LGBT+ person in US history to hold a full-time cabinet post. The gay former Iraq war veteran, South Bend mayor and presidential hopeful has been picked by his one-time rival to lead the Department of Transportation, Reuters...
