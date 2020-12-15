Global  
 

Pete Buttigieg set to make history as Joe Biden names former rival as transportation secretary

PinkNews Tuesday, 15 December 2020 ()
Pete Buttigieg has been chosen as Joe Biden’s transportation secretary, becoming the first out LGBT+ person in US history to hold a full-time cabinet post. The gay former Iraq war veteran, South Bend mayor and presidential hopeful has been picked by his one-time rival to lead the Department of Transportation, Reuters...
Video Credit: Wochit Tech - Published
News video: Biden Gives Buttigieg Transpo Secretary

Biden Gives Buttigieg Transpo Secretary 00:33

 CNN reports that President-elect Joe Biden will nominate Pete Buttigieg to be his transportation secretary. If confirmed, Buttigieg would be the first Senate-confirmed LGBTQ Cabinet secretary. Biden has praised Buttigieg during the Democratic primary. Sources tell CNN this could earn Buttigieg what...

