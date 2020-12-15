Pete Buttigieg set to make history as Joe Biden names former rival as transportation secretary

Buttigieg Emerges As Front Runner For Transpo. Sec.



CNN reports that Pete Buttigieg is in the running to become President-elect Joe Biden's Secretary of Transportation. Buttigieg ran for President in 2020. Business Insider reports that he is widely.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:29 Published 1 day ago

Trump Supporters Rally To Overturn 2020 Election



President Donald Trump continues to falsely insist he won the presidential election. His supporters are rallying behind him. They gathered in droves today in Washington, DC, to defend Trump's.. Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:40 Published 3 days ago