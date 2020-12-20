Tobias Weller wins inaugural Young Unsung Hero award at Sports Personality of the Year 2020
Sunday, 20 December 2020 ()
BBC Local News: Sheffield and South Yorkshire -- Nine-year-old fundraiser Tobias Weller is awarded the inaugural Captain Tom Young Unsung Hero prize at the BBC Sports Personality of the Year show.
