Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Tobias Weller wins inaugural Young Unsung Hero award at Sports Personality of the Year 2020

BBC Local News Sunday, 20 December 2020 ()
BBC Local News: Sheffield and South Yorkshire -- Nine-year-old fundraiser Tobias Weller is awarded the inaugural Captain Tom Young Unsung Hero prize at the BBC Sports Personality of the Year show.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: F1 world champion Lewis Hamilton named BBC Sports Personality of the Year

F1 world champion Lewis Hamilton named BBC Sports Personality of the Year 00:58

 Lewis Hamilton has crowned another hugely successful year with victory in theBBC’s Sports Personality of the Year poll. The 35-year-old claimed his seventhFormula One title this year to equal Michael Schumacher’s record, and overcameJordan Henderson and Hollie Doyle to win the broadcaster’s...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

How Chris Harris Jr. Spent His First $1M in the NFL [Video]

How Chris Harris Jr. Spent His First $1M in the NFL

Cornerback Chris Harris Jr. started his NFL career with the Denver Broncos on a three-year rookie deal worth $1.39 million, followed by a five-year $42.5 million contract extension. Nine years later,..

Credit: GQ     Duration: 09:13Published
Tyson Fury takes legal steps to be removed from Sports Personality shortlist [Video]

Tyson Fury takes legal steps to be removed from Sports Personality shortlist

Tyson Fury has revealed he has asked his lawyers to help remove him from theBBC’s Sports Personality of the Year shortlist.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:17Published
Louis Van Beethoven movie trailer [Video]

Louis Van Beethoven movie trailer

Louis Van Beethoven movie trailer HD - Plot synopsis: The year is 1826. Ludwig van Beethoven (Tobias Moretti) faces the final stanza of his storied career. Deaf and defiant, he recalls memories of his..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 01:56Published