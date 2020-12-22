Nuno Espirito Santo risks FA charge after stinging criticism of ref Lee Mason
Tuesday, 22 December 2020 ()
Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo could face a Football Association charge after launching a scathing attack on referee Lee Mason following his side’s 2-1 defeat at Burnley on Monday night.
Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo could face a Football Association charge after launching a scathing attack on referee Lee Mason following his side’s 2-1 defeat at Burnley on Monday night.
|
|
|
You Might Like