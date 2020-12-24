|
|
Tough measures needed to stop coronavirus being ‘out of control’ in January – PM
Thursday, 24 December 2020 ()
Tough restrictions are required now to stop coronavirus “running out of control” in January due to the new variant of the virus, Boris Johnson has warned.
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
|
FDA panel recommends authorization of Moderna Covid-19 vaccine
CNN’s Alexandra Field reports that the FDA advisory panel recommends authorization of the Moderna coronavirus vaccine as the CDC is now forecasting up to 391,000 deaths by January 9, 2021.
Credit: Bleacher Report AOL Duration: 03:16Published
|
WEB EXTRA Dr. Fauci Says January Could Be Dark Time
Dr. Fauci said we could see the effect of a Thanksgiving coronavirus surge in the next week or so. During a New York briefing Monday Dec. 7 he added, "the middle of January can be a really dark time..
Credit: CBS4 Miami Duration: 01:22Published
|
|