Tough measures needed to stop coronavirus being ‘out of control’ in January – PM

Belfast Telegraph Thursday, 24 December 2020 ()
Tough restrictions are required now to stop coronavirus “running out of control” in January due to the new variant of the virus, Boris Johnson has warned.
