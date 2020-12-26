Germany and Hungary begin Covid-19 vaccinations
Saturday, 26 December 2020 ()
Germany and Hungary have begun administering their first coronavirus vaccine jabs just hours after receiving their first shipments, upsetting the European Union’s plans for a co-ordinated rollout on Sunday across the bloc’s 27 nations.
