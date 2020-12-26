Global  
 

Germany and Hungary begin Covid-19 vaccinations

Belfast Telegraph Saturday, 26 December 2020 ()
Germany and Hungary have begun administering their first coronavirus vaccine jabs just hours after receiving their first shipments, upsetting the European Union’s plans for a co-ordinated rollout on Sunday across the bloc’s 27 nations.
