Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Boris Johnson touts ‘big’ changes as Tory Brexiteers scrutinise EU trade deal

Belfast Telegraph Saturday, 26 December 2020 ()
Boris Johnson has touted post-Brexit changes to business taxes and regulation next year as Conservative Eurosceptics pored over the details of his trade agreement with the EU.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Bleacher Report AOL - Published
News video: Boris Johnson: We have completed the biggest trade deal yet

Boris Johnson: We have completed the biggest trade deal yet 01:45

 UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced that a long-awaited post-Brexit trade deal between the United Kingdom and the European Union has been reached, just days ahead of the end of the transition period on December 31, 2020.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

PM urges Tory MPs to back Brexit deal [Video]

PM urges Tory MPs to back Brexit deal

Boris Johnson has appealed to hardline Eurosceptic Tory MPs to back his post-Brexit trade agreement in next week's vote.

Credit: Sky News UK Studios     Duration: 02:13Published
Tory Eurosceptics examine Brexit trade deal with EU after PM’s plea [Video]

Tory Eurosceptics examine Brexit trade deal with EU after PM’s plea

Conservative Eurosceptics are poring over the details of the Brexit tradeagreement with the EU as Boris Johnson tried to persuade them it is the 'rightdeal' for the nation.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 02:28Published
Prime Minister Boris Johnson delivers Christmas message [Video]

Prime Minister Boris Johnson delivers Christmas message

Prime Minister Boris Johnson delivers a Christmas message highlighting the importance of the Brexit deal which was made on Christmas eve. Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 03:25Published

Related news from verified sources

Tory Eurosceptics examine Brexit trade deal with EU after PM’s plea

 Conservative Eurosceptics are poring over the details of the Brexit trade agreement with the EU as Boris Johnson tried to persuade them it is the “right...
Belfast Telegraph

PM bids to woo potential Tory rebels ahead of Brexit deal vote

PM bids to woo potential Tory rebels ahead of Brexit deal vote Boris Johnson has appealed to Eurosceptic Tory MPs to back his post-Brexit trade agreement in next week's 11th-hour vote.
Sky News

'Deal remains out of reach unless EU changes stance'

 British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has warned that a no-deal Brexit is now a "very likely" outcome as a trade deal with the European Union remained in a...
Mid-Day