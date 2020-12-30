Global  
 

Boris Johnson’s EU trade deal clears the Commons

Belfast Telegraph Wednesday, 30 December 2020 ()
Boris Johnson’s EU trade deal has cleared the House of Commons, as the Government seeks to rush approval through Parliament in a single day.
 Legislation to ratify Boris Johnson’s trade deal with the EU has cleared theHouse of Commons after MPs supported it by 521 votes to 73, majority 448. Ifthe Bill passes through the House of Lords later on Wednesday, provisions willcome into force at 11pm on Thursday when the current Brexit...

