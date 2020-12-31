Trump push for larger Covid aid cheques dealt severe blow in Senate
Thursday, 31 December 2020 () Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has all but shut the door on President Donald Trump’s push for 2,000 dollar (£1,476) Covid-19 relief cheques, declaring Congress has provided enough pandemic aid as he blocked another attempt by Democrats to force a vote.
U.S. President Donald Trump on Sunday signed the bipartisan $2.3 trillion pandemic aid and spending package, restoring unemployment benefits to millions of Americans and averting a federal government shutdown. Bryan Wood reports.