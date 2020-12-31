Trump push for larger Covid aid cheques dealt severe blow in Senate

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Senator Sherrod Brown Vows to Join Sanders’ Filibuster and Push for $2,000 Stimulus Checks



Senator Sherrod Brown Vows to Join Sanders’ Filibuster and Push for $2,000 Stimulus Checks. On Tuesday, Ohio Senator Sherrod Brown said he would lend his support to Vermont Senator Bernie.. Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 01:36 Published 9 hours ago Senate Debates Increased Pandemic Aid For Americans



Skyler Henry reports Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell blocked an effort by the president and Democrats to raise COVID relief checks from 6-hundred to 2-thousand dollars. Credit: CBS4 Miami Duration: 02:01 Published 10 hours ago Mitch McConnell Blocks Vote on $2,000 Stimulus Checks



Mitch McConnell Blocks Vote on $2,000 Stimulus Checks. On Tuesday, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell blocked an attempt to vote on increasing the amount of stimulus checks from $600 to.. Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 01:19 Published 13 hours ago

Related news from verified sources Trump’s higher relief cheques stall in Senate as Republicans block vote President Donald Trump’s push for larger 2,000 dollar (£1,476) Covid-19 relief cheques stalled on Tuesday in the Senate as Republicans blocked a swift vote...

Belfast Telegraph 1 day ago



