Army veteran bugler prepares for final Last Post in tribute to Covid victims
Thursday, 31 December 2020 ()
An ex-Army bugler who has played the Last Post outside his home every night except one since March in tribute to Covid victims is preparing for his final performance on New Year’s Eve.
