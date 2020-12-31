New Year's Eve around the world
Countries Juggle New Year Celebrations With Ongoing Pandemic Concerns
NPR
People all around the world are saying goodbye to 2020 but as coronavirus cases surge in many regions, New Year's Eve celebrations..
The world's subdued goodbye to 2020
Reuters Studio
A number of cities across the world including Auckland and Sydney have waved goodbye to 2020 and welcomed 2021 in a more subdued..
New Year's Eve 2020 around the world +++ live updates +++
Deutsche Welle
'Yell at your TV': Welcome to the New Year's Eve we all missed
Brisbane Times
New Year’s Eve Updates: Is 2020 Over Yet?
NYTimes.com
Around the world, many are having ‘the quietest’ New Year’s Eve in memory
Washington Post