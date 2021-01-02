The Senate wrapped up a rare New Year’s Day session with Republicans rejecting President Donald Trump’s demand for 2,000 dollar (£1462) Covid-19 aid cheques and overriding his veto of a sweeping defence bill.Full Article
Republicans rebuff Trump on aid cheques and defence bill as Congress wraps up
Belfast Telegraph 5 shares 100 views
Related News coverage
McConnell puts off vote on aid, urges veto override
Reuters - Politics
U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell on Tuesday put off a vote on President Donald Trump's call to boost COVID-19 relief..
You might like
More coverage
Trump signs pandemic aid and spending bill
Reuters - Politics
U.S. President Donald Trump on Sunday signed the bipartisan $2.3 trillion pandemic aid and spending package, restoring unemployment..
COVID aid at risk as lawmakers block Trump's changes
Reuters - Politics