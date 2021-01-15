Dancing On Ice 2021: Karina is Graham Bell's temporary skating partner after Yebin Mok suffered horrific injury in rehearsals.Full Article
Dancing on Ice star made history as first skater to compete in LGBTQ duo
Brentwood Gazette0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Season 13 Cast Includes Show’s First Transgender Male
The Wrap
VH1’s “RuPaul’s Drag Race” just announced its Season 13 contestants lineup, and it includes a transgender male drag queen..
The 14 best beach movies you can stream right now
Business Insider
You might like
More coverage
Here Are the 51 Shows That Will Be Available on Quibi at Launch
The Wrap
Quibi will be the next streaming service to enter the game next month, when it finally launches to the public on April 6. With 51..