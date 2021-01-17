I suffered a miscarriage while presenting a radio show, says Myleene Klass
Myleene Klass has spoken of how she suffered a miscarriage while working as a radio presenter and carried on to finish the show.Full Article
Myleene Klass suffered a miscarriage whilst presenting her radio show, as she recalled the heartbreaking experience of continuing..