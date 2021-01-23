Steven Gerrard's side look to extend their lead at the top of the Scottish Premiership against the resurgent Staggies.Full Article
Rangers v Ross County - LIVE updates
Daily Record0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Celtic vs Ross County - LIVE updates
Daily Record
The Hoops look to build momentum in the league off the back of their dramatic Scottish Cup Final victory.
Ross County vs Rangers - live updates
Daily Record
You might like
More coverage
082320 11 pm sunday
WTVQ Lexington, KY
082320 11 pm sunday
Rangers vs Ross County LIVE
Daily Record
St Johnstone vs Celtic - LIVE updates
Daily Record
Ross County vs Celtic LIVE score and goal updates
Daily Record