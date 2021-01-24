Sir Kenneth Branagh is set to step into the shoes of Prime Minister Boris Johnson in a drama based on the early days of the coronavirus.Full Article
Sir Kenneth Branagh to take on the role of Boris Johnson in TV drama
Belfast Telegraph0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Kenneth Branagh to play Boris Johnson in new TV pandemic drama
Sky News
Award-winning actor Kenneth Branagh is to play Boris Johnson in a new TV drama charting the country's COVID pandemic through the..
-
Kenneth Branagh to play Boris Johnson in UK pandemic TV drama
Japan Today
-
Kenneth Branagh will play Boris Johnson in British coronavirus drama series
FOXNews.com
-
Kenneth Branagh to play Boris Johnson in new Covid-19 drama
Belfast Telegraph
-
Sir Kenneth Branagh to star in drama about Boris Johnson’s handling of pandemic
Belfast Telegraph
You might like
More coverage
Kenneth Branagh to Play Boris Johnson in Michael Winterbottom’s ‘This Sceptred Isle’
Kenneth Branagh has been tapped to play U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson in Michael Winterbottom’s “This Sceptred..
The Wrap