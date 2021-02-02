Two FBI agents shot dead and three hurt while serving arrest warrant in Florida
Published
Two FBI agents have been shot dead and three wounded while serving a federal search warrant in a child exploitation case in South Florida.Full Article
Published
Two FBI agents have been shot dead and three wounded while serving a federal search warrant in a child exploitation case in South Florida.Full Article
[NFA] Two FBI agents were killed and another three were wounded during an early morning raid on Tuesday at a Sunrise, Florida home..
Two FBI agents are dead and three others are wounded following a shooting near Fort Lauderdale.