The Prime Minister said he can't guarantee that the current lockdown will be the last but he is "increasingly optimistic" about the Covid-19 situation in the country.Full Article
PM 'can't guarantee' this will be the last Covid lockdown
Brentwood Gazette0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Hoteliers angry they could be last to re-open as lockdown eases
Bristol Post
Hospitality leaders say the industry has ‘invested significantly’ to ensure their premises are Covid safe
-
Retail sales slump in January amid lockdown
BBC News
-
Kacey Musgraves Shows Gallbladder Removed From Her Body
AceShowbiz
-
Italy's COVID anniversary commemoration nixed by new variant
SeattlePI.com
-
Josh Kelly vs David Avanesyan live: Date, UK start time, how to watch, live stream and full undercard
talkSPORT
You might like
More coverage
A man has built the UK’s biggest mobile pub - but can’t take it anywhere due to Covid restrictions
SWNS STUDIO
A man has built the UK's biggest mobile pub - but can't take it anywhere due to Covid restrictions. Robert Holden spent five weeks..
Snap Decisions: Victoria’s Third Lockdown – OpEd
Eurasia Review