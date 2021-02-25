Taylor Swift sues Utah theme park that accused her of trademark infringement
Published
Taylor Swift has sued the US theme park that accused her of trademark infringement and has alleged it used her music without permission.Full Article
Published
Taylor Swift has sued the US theme park that accused her of trademark infringement and has alleged it used her music without permission.Full Article
The Utah theme park Evermore is suing Taylor Swift for $2 million claiming the singer's latest album "Evermore" is trade mark..
Taylor Swift is being sued for alleged trademark infringement over her 'Evermore' album and merchandise.