Gareth Bale looks happier than ever as resurgence continues – Jose Mourinho
Published
Jose Mourinho says Gareth Bale looks “happier than ever” as the Wales international continues his resurgence at Tottenham.Full Article
Published
Jose Mourinho says Gareth Bale looks “happier than ever” as the Wales international continues his resurgence at Tottenham.Full Article
Wales forward Gareth Bale "looks happier than ever," according to Tottenham Hotspur boss Jose Mourinho.
Gareth Bale looks happier and more confident than ever at Tottenham, according to manager Jose Mourinho. Wales international Bale..