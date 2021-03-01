Tina Fey and Amy Poehler’s most savage jokes from the Golden Globes
Published
Tina Fey and Amy Poehler did not hold back with some of their stinging remarks as they opened the Golden Globes.Full Article
Published
Tina Fey and Amy Poehler did not hold back with some of their stinging remarks as they opened the Golden Globes.Full Article
USA TODAY's Ralphie Aversa recaps some of the buzzworthy moments from the 78th Golden Globes, which took place in New York and Los..
Jason Sudeikis caught Golden Globes viewers’ attention with the tie-dye hoodie he wore Sunday while accepting the prize for Best..