"She owned it and she apologised and she brought me flowers and a note apologising, and she did what I would do if I knew that I’d hurt someone"Full Article
Meghan says Kate made her cry ahead of her wedding
Wales Online0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Meghan says Kate made her cry ahead of wedding
Belfast Telegraph
The Duchess of Sussex has told Oprah Winfrey that the Duchess of Cambridge made her cry ahead of her wedding, after stories..
-
Meghan Markle says royals fretted over how dark her son Archie's skin would be, claims Kate Middleton made her cry before wedding
Zee News
-
Meghan and Harry's Oprah bombshell: They secretly got married three days before royal wedding
USATODAY.com
-
Meghan Markle Reveals Kate Middleton Made Her Cry Before Prince Harry Wedding
E! Online
-
Meghan opens up on difficulties of royal life, U.K. press in Oprah interview
CBC.ca
You might like
More coverage
Meghan tells Oprah Kate made her cry
Belfast Telegraph
The Duchess of Sussex has told Oprah Winfrey that the Duchess of Cambridge made her cry ahead of her wedding.