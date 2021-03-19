Study found people are becoming financially forgetful due to reliance on fintech, such as contactless payments and auto-fill passwordsFull Article
Rise in contactless payment limit could lead to more debt and fraud - experts
Wales Online0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Rise in contactless payment limit could lead to more debt and fraud - study
Study found people are becoming financially forgetful due to reliance on fintech, such as contactless payments and auto-fill..
Hull Daily Mail